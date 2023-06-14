Dozens of unhoused people will be trespassed from homeless camp

Dozens of unhoused people will be displaced as trespass orders begin Thursday, June 15 at an encampment on Marshall Lane in Escambia County.

Michael Kimberl, Director of the Alfred-Washburn Center, which is located less than a mile away from the encampment, raised awareness during the public comment period at last week’s Escambia County Commission meeting.

“I kind of feel like that mad scientist in the movie that has all the papers coming before the board to tell you about an impending disaster,” he said at the meeting.

Residents and businesses owners around the encampment, have been working with the county code enforcement to clean up the area. At a Special Magistrate Meeting on March 7, which Kimberl was present for, it was ordered that property owners, which includes local business owner Collier Merrill, remove the encampments as well as the garbage and debris that’s accumulated over the years.

“After hearing that, I started reaching out to local branches of government and staff asking ‘where can the go? What are we doing?’” Kimberl said to commissioners. “We’re now at two months and the property owner has posted they are going to be using local law enforcement to trespass and arrest anyone who is on their property, which, of course, is their legal right to do. But we also need to recognize they are 50 to 70 people that have nowhere to go.”

There are “countless” campsites like Marshall Lane around the county, said Kimberl, although it’s difficult to pinpoint where they might be. In January 2022, more than a hundred campers were removed from under the I-110 bridge.

“They’re constantly moving,” he said.

Homelessness is on the rise locally. According to Opening Doors Northwest Florida’s 2023 Point in Time count, there are 1,180 people experiencing homelessness in Escambia and Santa Rosa Counties, up from 727 in the 2022 PIT count. A majority of those individuals are completely unhoused. And there are not enough beds for them all. Most of the local shelters are first come, first served.

Kimberl estimated that people have lived in the camp for more than 10 years. One resident, Gwen Gibson, told the Pensacola News Journal that it has been an issue for years and that she’s concerned about safety. She’s seen campers — some intoxicated or suffering mental health issues — at all times of the day. Other neighbors say they’ve had break-ins.

As a homeless advocate, knowing that local shelters are mostly at capacity, Kimberl tried to be proactive before the trespass warnings began. He offered to manage the space and help clean it up and remove any “bad actors” much like he does with the Satoshi Forest campground which allows up to 20 camping spaces for unhoused people, but Kimberl said he did not get a response back.

Kimberl is worried for the campers who will be scattered around the county and likely setting up camp somewhere they’re not supposed to be. Their cycle of instability will only continue.

“They’re going to lose their belongings and it’s going to further exacerbate the time they’re experiencing homelessness,” he said. “Where are they supposed to go? It’s a health and safety issue and we need to be proactive and address this in a holistic way and not in a punitive way.”

