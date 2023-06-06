InWeekly and Open Books raise money to distribute banned books

In response to the recent ban of selected books in Escambia County schools, Open Books Prison Project and Bookstore, along with the alternative weekly paper, InWeekly, have raised over $3,000 to purchase and distribute those banned books at this month’s PensaPride event.

Joani Delezen, editor of InWeekly, said she began thinking about a book fundraiser late last year when Escambia County School District started its focus on library materials. In November, the school board voted to remove “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” by Stephen Chobsky as an optional novel study for 12th grade English.

“Last month when I saw PEN America, Penguin Random House, impacted authors, and local parents filed a federal lawsuit challenging our school district’s book removals and restrictions, I knew the time was right to actually make something happen,” said Delezen. “Free speech and freedom of the press are basically two sides of the same coin, and I honestly couldn’t imagine us not standing in opposition to these bans and in solidarity with the groups and individuals pushing back against them.”

Delezen reached out to Open Books to make the fundraiser happen.

For more than 20 years, Open Books has been sending books to inmates in Florida prisons. Currently, the nonprofit sends about 10,000 books each year. Scott Satterwhite, founder of Open Books, said there’s less censorship when it comes to what books can be sent to prisons.

“It seems that we’re running across more restrictions in the school district than prisoners have in Florida,” he added.

The initial goal of the fundraiser was $500. Within a week, more than 70 supporters had raised $3,050.

“It’s pretty amazing how it kept exceeding its goal,” said Satterwhite. “It shows that a lot of people are unhappy about the book bans. Now, we can put those books in the hands of the people.”

Titles include “All Boys Aren’t Blue,” “When Aiden Became a Brother, “The Bluest Eye,” as well as “And Tango Makes Three.” The latter, which tells the true story of two male penguins raising a chick, caused much national attention from “The View” to “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.” Those who opposed “And Tango Makes Three” being available in Escambia County District schools cried “indoctrination of LGBTQ agenda” and said it was in violation of Florida’s Parental Rights in Education law, otherwise known as the “Don’t Say Gay” law.

Satterwhite points out that censored books often become popular books. Open Books regularly celebrates Banned Books Week, which is in the fall.

“Anytime we put banned books on display, they sell really quickly,” he said.

Books for the giveaway have already been ordered and will be available for free at PensaPride, an annual LGBTQ festival in Pensacola from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, June 24.

“Considering many of the books are largely LGBTQ-themed, this is great for the community,” said Satterwhite.

Delezen also pointed out that the event is family-friendly and a good place to distribute kids’ books. There will also be custom bookmarks designed by Charlotte Mason Printing Co. available for adults — “so that adult readers can get in on the anti-book banning fun,” Delezen said.

Satterwhite said he hopes the book giveaway sends a bigger message than the bans.

“That’s not all of us,” he said in reference to those speaking out against the books. “It’s a very, very, very small number of people. We love books. Anybody who bans books is always on the wrong side of history.”