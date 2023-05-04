NAS Pensacola will reopen this month

Naval Air Station Pensacola will soon be allowing seven-day access to areas of public interest on the installation beginning May 17.

Previously scheduled public visitation days will remain May 4-7 and May 11-14.

NAS Pensacola has had limited public access since the 2019 terror attack. The public will soon be able to visit Pensacola Lighthouse and the National Naval Aviation Museum. Access to Barrancas National Cemetery is always available through the Visitor Control Center (VCC) at the Main Gate to anyone with family interred at the cemetery.

According to a report from WEAR, Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro told Congressman Matt Gaetz the Navy was working on a long-term solution for public access during a House Armed Services Committee hearing last month on the Navy’s 2024 budget request.

“Congressman, I’ve been working with you, your staff, local politicians, and the leadership of that museum actually to try to get the throughput through that museum open as quickly as possible,” Del Toro said. “We’ve come up with some near term solutions, but we’re also focused on finding the long term solutions that actually bring it back to maximum throughput for that museum for all the reasons that you just stated because it is an extraordinary museum.”

NAS Pensacola commanding officer Capt. Terrence Shashaty said in a statement that he was excited to have the public come back to the installation.

“We understand it’s been a long time since we’ve been able to open the base to the community, and we thank you for your patience,” he said.

Public access to NAS Pensacola will be available from 9 a.m. through 3 p.m. through the West Gate only on Blue Angel Parkway. All U.S. citizens or U.S. nationals 18 and older must have a Real ID or passport.

Foreign nationals will not be allowed access. Non-DoD cardholders operating vehicles with trailers will not be allowed to enter. Access will be dependent on available parking at the National Naval Aviation Museum and Pensacola Lighthouse. Once parking is full, public access will be halted until more parking becomes available. Temporary traffic control points will be located on base to prevent public access to other areas of the installation.

The following restrictions will apply to visitors during public access:

No weapons (firearms/knives) allowed (to include concealed weapon permit holders)

No backpacks/coolers allowed (diaper bags or medically required bags are acceptable and subject to search)

No alcoholic beverages allowed

No drones allowed (countermeasures will be taken)

Persons with felony convictions are not authorized base access

All vehicles and personnel are subject to security searches and background checks

No visitors with boats or boat trailers.



The Department of Defense (DoD) and the Navy require any identification card used for base access to be compliant with the Real ID Act of 2005. Real ID compliant identification cards are marked by a star on the upper right of the card.