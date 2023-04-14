ECUA temporarily stops recycling ... again

After resuming recycling activity about six months ago, Santa Rosa County has again temporarily suspended recycling services. According to a press release from the county, the Emerald Coast Utility Authority’s Materials Recycling Facility has stopped receiving mixed recyclables for processing as of Friday, April 14, 2023.

The pause in recycling service, which the county says is needed "in the face of staff turnover," is expected to last for an estimated four weeks. The county says mixed recyclables, such as those collected at the curb, cannot be processed safely and effectively until the ECUA facility is again operational and fully staffed.

RELATED: The dos and don'ts of recycling

County residents who are serviced by Waste Pro are asked not to place recycling items into their blue bin after Friday, April 21. They say recyclables can be discarded with their regular trash in the gray container. Any recycling containers placed at the curb will not be collected. Waste Pro will update customers when available, and customers should receive a credit on their next billing cycle.

Residents of the City of Gulf Breeze and City of Milton should continue to separate materials for recycling, as usual, in an effort to encourage sustained behaviors. The City of Gulf Breeze and City of Milton will continue to collect recycling cans with a recycling collection vehicle, as it normally does. However, during this temporary suspension, recyclable materials will be taken to the landfill.

In the City of Pensacola, tan recycling cans will still be collected, but materials other than cardboard will not be recycled.

Adams Sanitation will continue to service recycling carts for their customers and will also divert these materials to the landfill pending ECUA’s reopening.

