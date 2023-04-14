© 2023 | WUWF Public Media
Local News

ECUA temporarily stops recycling ... again

WUWF | By Bob Barrett
Published April 14, 2023 at 2:05 PM CDT
After resuming recycling activity about six months ago, Santa Rosa County has again temporarily suspended recycling services. According to a press release from the county, the Emerald Coast Utility Authority’s Materials Recycling Facility has stopped receiving mixed recyclables for processing as of Friday, April 14, 2023.

The pause in recycling service, which the county says is needed "in the face of staff turnover," is expected to last for an estimated four weeks. The county says mixed recyclables, such as those collected at the curb, cannot be processed safely and effectively until the ECUA facility is again operational and fully staffed.

RELATED: The dos and don'ts of recycling

County residents who are serviced by Waste Pro are asked not to place recycling items into their blue bin after Friday, April 21. They say recyclables can be discarded with their regular trash in the gray container. Any recycling containers placed at the curb will not be collected. Waste Pro will update customers when available, and customers should receive a credit on their next billing cycle.

Residents of the City of Gulf Breeze and City of Milton should continue to separate materials for recycling, as usual, in an effort to encourage sustained behaviors. The City of Gulf Breeze and City of Milton will continue to collect recycling cans with a recycling collection vehicle, as it normally does. However, during this temporary suspension, recyclable materials will be taken to the landfill.

In the City of Pensacola, tan recycling cans will still be collected, but materials other than cardboard will not be recycled.

Adams Sanitation will continue to service recycling carts for their customers and will also divert these materials to the landfill pending ECUA’s reopening.

Local News
Bob Barrett
Bob Barrett has been a radio broadcaster since the mid 1970s and has worked at stations from northern New York to south Florida and, oddly, has been able to make a living that way. He began work in public radio in 2001. Over the years he has produced nationally syndicated programs such as The Environment Show and The Health Show for Northeast Public Radio's National Productions.
Bob Barrett
