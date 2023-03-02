WUWF's "RadioLive" announces new host

WUWF Public Media has announced a new artistic director and host for its flagship program, RadioLive. After 35 years, WUWF Executive Director Pat Crawford will be handing over the mic to musician, Pensacola native and UWF Alumna Tanya Gallagher.

Gallagher is no stranger to RadioLive. She’s performed on the show — most recently in February 2023 — and has been a longtime listener.

“This is such an honor,” said Gallagher. “The show has been on the air since I was born. It’s that well-established — a true indicator of how impactful it is to this community. Pat has done an amazing job creating a special space for both the audience and artists.”

As a musician, Gallagher says the RadioLive audience is “the best audience to play for.”

“It’s a captivated audience,” she said. “And the heart of RadioLive is the connection artists make with them. That’s why artists always want to come back.”

This September marks RadioLive’s 35th anniversary. The show was the brainchild of Crawford who has worked as producer and host of the program. Crawford will continue to be involved with the show. His last show will be in the fall of 2023.

“I have felt for some time the need for a new face that better reflects the direction RadioLive has been moving and needs to keep moving,” he said. “I also have always thought that a host who is also a musician would bring much more to the program, providing opportunities to collaborate with the other artists.”

Crawford says Gallagher is the “perfect choice” for host. Part of her involvement will be to provide a new song for the RadioLive opening theme.

In addition to her music, Gallagher is a scientist with a Ph.D. in Forest Conservation Science and serves as an adjunct faculty member at the University of West Florida, and Salisbury University in Maryland.

As she prepares for her first RadioLive as host, Gallagher said she wants to preserve the show’s traditions while bringing “a new flare.”

“There’s a nervous-excitement feeling,” she said anticipating her first show as host. “That’s a good thing. I understand how big of a deal this is.”

RadioLive is held 6 p.m. on the first Thursday of every month inside the Museum of Commerce, located at 201 Zaragoza St. Tickets are $10 and available online at radiolive.org.

