Here are the books Escambia County Schools is reconsidering this week

The Escambia County School District is in the process of re-evaluating over 150 books, most of which are in school libraries. Here are the books the District Review Committee is reviewing this week.

The following books will be discussed for reconsideration tonight at 5:30 p.m. at Spencer Bibbs Center, 2005 N. 6th Ave.

“The Sun and Her Flowers” by Rupi Kauer

What it’s about: A 2017 book of poetry is a “journey of wilting, falling, rooting, rising, and blooming, according to the author’s website.

Where it’s located: High school libraries (restricted access)

The complaint: The book is being challenged for its sexually explicit language and at least one nude sketch.

“Milk and Honey” by Rupi Kauer

What it’s about: A 2014 book of poetry about survival.

Where it’s located: High school libraries (restricted access)

The complaint: Sexually explicit language

“Home Body” by Rupi Kauer

What it’s about: The author’s third book of poetry is “a collection of raw, honest conversations with oneself reminding readers to fill up on love, acceptance, community, family, and embrace change.

Where it’s located: High school libraries (restricted access)

The complaint: Sexually explicit language

“The Poet X” by Elizabeth Acevedo

What it’s about: A young adult novel in which the protagonist works through tension and conflict in her family through poetry.

Where it’s located: Middle and high school libraries

The complaint: Language about sexual activity and abuse.

The following books will be discussed for reconsideration 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28 at Spencer Bibbs Center, 2005 N. 6th Ave.

“Looking for Alaska” by John Green

What it’s about: A coming-of-age novel about grief, hope, and young adult relationships.

Where it’s located: Middle and high school libraries (restricted access)

The complaint: Description of sex scenes, and use of the “f word over 50 times,” according to the documented complaint.

“Push” by Sapphire

What it’s about: The story follows Precious Jones, an illiterate 16-year-old girl who is pregnant for the second time by her father and faces physical and sexual abuse from her mother, goes on a journey of enlightenment after a teacher ignites an interest in literature in her.

Where it’s located: High school libraries (restricted access)

The complaint: Graphic sexual content. The complainant says the purpose of the book is “sexual introduction.”

The following books will be discussed 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 2 at Spencer Bibbs Center, 2005 N. 6th Ave.

“Black Brother, Black Brother” by Jewell Parker Rhodes

What it’s about: A coming-of-age story about two brothers — one who presents as white and one who presents as Black.

Where it’s located: Elementary school libraries

The complaint: A complaint says the book has “ideological falsehoods.” It also says the book’s purpose is to “brainwash kids with lies and hate.” The complainant said her son checked out the book and asked her “What does swimming in whiteness mean?” Although the complainant admits she did not read the entire book, she did say she read “enough to know what the book is about.”

“A Court of Mist and Fury” by Sarah Maas

What it’s about: The second book in a fantasy fiction series.

Where it’s located: High school libraries (restricted access)

The complaint: “Predatory sexual behavior, rape glorification, and graphic sex scenes.”

