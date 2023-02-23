RJ Mitte talks 'Breaking Bad,' cerebral palsy, and the importance of representation in Hollywood ahead of his Pensacon appearance

RJ Mitte is an actor who is best known for his role as Walter White Jr. on the AMC series "Breaking Bad." Like the character on the show, Mitte struggles with cerebral palsy in real life. He will be in Pensacola for Pensacon 2023.

Hunter Morrison:

For those out there that don't know you, you were born here in the south. You were born in Jackson, Mississippi, about four hours from Pensacola, and as a teenager you moved to Los Angeles. What kind of got you into acting? Was it the environment that you were living in or was it an interest that you've always sort of had?

RJ Mitte:

It was more of an environment that I was living. In 2006, the world was very different. If you moved to California and you didn't go to school, you didn't join a gang and you didn't act, you weren't really going to make friends. So, I started acting to meet kids my own age and it ended up turning into a career for me.

Morrison:

Now, most people know you for your role as Walter Jr. in the TV show "Breaking Bad." What was going through your head when you first started that role? And did you ever anticipate how well-received the show would be?

Mitte:

I think what was going through my head, really was, 'Is this real? What is happening?' It's just a big whirlwind when you work on a show. As you mentioned, I've worked on quite a few shows over the years, even before 'Breaking Bad' as an extra. It's one of those things that no matter what you're doing, [you question] 'is it going to look good? Are people going to like it?' You just kind of have to go through it, and you don't know. What you may see on the set as awesome the audience might not like it, it might not register. So I think the big thing for me was to just keep my head down and keep pushing forward.

Morrison:

So, if you were to Google 'top 100 actors working in Hollywood today,' your "Breaking Bad" co-star Bryan Cranston is one of the hits that comes up. He also happens to be one of my favorite actors, personally. What was it like working with him as well as everyone else on the show?

Mitte:

Great! He's definitely one of those, I would say even if you Google 'top ten' he's in that bracket. He just was so kind and caring and generous. When you've been working professionally as long as he has, you build up a rapport with what you have to do as number one, as that lead actor, and it definitely is amazing to see how he carries himself on a set and conducts his work.

Morrison:

Do you have a favorite memory from working on the TV show?

Mitte:

I have a lot of favorite memories, but the main one is the pilot episode. That first day on set, we had a cast and crew of 500 people, so it was no small production. Being a part of a set, having a role that had weight in line, and I had to carry it, was one of those just surreal moments, like, 'I guess this is it, I guess I'm doing this.'

Walt Stands Up For His Son | Pilot | Breaking Bad

Morrison:

A little bit about me, I actually used to live in Albuquerque way back in the day, so I'm quite familiar with the city. What did you like most about Albuquerque?

Mitte:

I mean, the environment is beautiful there. You have some of the most beautiful sunsets in the world that are in New Mexico. People don't realize how high, it's a really high altitude city with mountains all around and high desert for all you can see to the sunset. It's one of those places that just cinematic everywhere you look. A lot of places you have to catch the light and you have to angle certain ways to make sure you get that shot, but in Albuquerque, you just point the camera and let go. It became my life. I lived in New Mexico for seven years, six months out of the year for seven years while I was living in California. It was my home. They say it's the Land of Enchantment, and that's for sure.

Morrison:

Yeah, definitely. It's one of those places where I want to move back. I really miss the mountains and stuff. You don't really have that here in Florida.

Mitte:

But hey, you got the beach and you have great fishing.

Morrison:

That's true, that's true. Switching gears here a bit, you were diagnosed with cerebral palsy at the age of three. Tell me about some of your struggles with it growing up and how you worked to overcome those struggles.

Mitte:

So, yeah, I was diagnosed at three, and I wore braces on both my legs, and when I wasn't wearing those, I was in casts for six months out of the year. For me, it's normal. For me, it's something that I grew up with. I've never known anything differently. I look at my cerebral palsy as such a blessing when it comes to my everyday life and who I am today, because I believe that disabilities are a personal challenge, to an individual to overcome things that most people could not. By doing that, you gain so much knowledge. I try to use my platform the best I can to promote and to bring positivity towards the perception of people with disabilities. I think to anyone that is listening that has a disability, don't let other people's perception of you define who you are as an individual. Being able to evolve with it, learn from it, and grow from it is what it means to be human.

Morrison:

In addition to some of the other roles that you've played, the character that you play in "Breaking Bad" also struggles with cerebral palsy. What would you say is the importance of visibility and representation of this disability in television and movies?

Mitte:

Representation is everything, as we've seen over the last ten years with the growth of representation on television. Having positive influences of individuals with disabilities, not just cerebral palsy, but all of them, changes the mindset. TV is something that we all share, we all watch. TV really brings communities together in a way that you might not realize through social outlet. I think that can really inspire individuals, and that can do wonders for confidence and self-esteem. If you see a character that's going through the same struggle as you, and they're succeeding, and in your life you may not be, it can help inspire you to get that extra push.

Morrison:

So, you've overcome adversity and have made quite a name for yourself, not only in your career, but also in your activism and in working towards representation for those with disabilities. What would you say to someone who might be listening to this who is struggling with some sort of disability, and they feel that their disability hinders or defines them?

Mitte:

It only defines you as much as you let it. Be yourself, be true to who you are. I know these are all the clichés, but really what it comes down to at the end of the day is believing in yourself. It's OK to change, it's okay to fail. Once you get smacked down, it's hard to get back up, but you have to. And always remember, you limit yourself. 'Can't' is a decision, and it's your decision to make that possible, it's your decision to want to do that. The importance of a mindset is so key.

Frank Ockenfels 3 / AMC RJ Mitte as “Walter White Jr.”

Morrison:

And RJ, man, what's next for you? Do you have any roles or projects you're currently working on or will be a part of in the foreseeable future?

Mitte:

Yeah! I've got a couple of projects right now. One is called "The Oak Room," I want to say it's on Amazon. I have, another show called "Guardians of Justice" on Netflix. I'm working on two movies that will be coming out very soon. And I will be in Pensacola this weekend, so that's kind of my big thing now. I try not to focus too far out, so I handle one week at a time. So, my next trip is coming down to Pensacola.

RJ Mitte will be a celebrity guest at Pensacon 2023, February 24-26 in downtown Pensacola.