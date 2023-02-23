Bob Barrett's top 5 Pensacon interviews

Reflecting on a decade of Pensacon, WUWF's resident pop culture reporter remembers some of his favorite Pensacon interviews.

Henry Winkler

At one time, Henry Winkler was the most famous human on Earth. When we spoke in 2017, he was charming, soft-spoken man who was very open about his fame and his battle with dyslexia.

LISTEN HERE

Jonathan Frakes

I'm a huge Star Trek fan, so talking with "Number One" in 2019 was a treat. He was very patient answering questions I'm sure he's heard hundreds of times before. We also talked a little baseball off the air.

LISTEN HERE

Michael Rooker

Rooker had already been to Pensacon a few years ago and his panel at the Saenger Theater is still the subject of legends. He started our conversation in 2022 by telling me he likes not answering questions, then proceeded to answer every one of mine with candor and a lot of humor.

LISTEN HERE

Weird Al Yankovic

I really didn't know what to expect when I spoke to Al in 2020, but he was very open about how he approaches his songwriting and VERY funny. We were barely able to have Pensacon 2020. The pandemic shut down the world less than two weeks later.

LISTEN HERE

Dacre Stoker

What a fascinating guest. The great-grand nephew of Bram Stoker, the author of the original Dracula is the keeper of his family's legacy and an author himself. He has been a frequent guest at Pensacon and I'm glad I finally got a chance to talk to him in 2020.

LISTEN HERE