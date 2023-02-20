ECSD is holding a special meeting on three challenged books tonight. Here's what they are

The Escambia County School Board is holding a special meeting this evening to reconsider the availability of three books in county schools.

All three books are currently being appealed after a district level committee had already voted to keep the materials in schools.

Here are the books in question:

All Boys Aren’t Blue by George M. Johnson

The young adult novel about a boy growing up Black and queer is one of the most banned books in the U.S. At least 20 school districts have banned the book for its LGBTQ content and for being sexually explicit. Six different excerpts are called in question for being “pornographic and obscene,” according to the challenge. The book is currently available in Escambia County High School libraries.

And Tango Makes Three by Justin Richardson and Peter Parnell

This picture book, published in 2005, is based on the true story of two male penguins at the Central Park Zoo who raised a chick together. The book is suggested for ages 2 to 5 and is currently available in elementary, middle and high schools in Escambia County after a committee voted 5-0 to keep the book. The initial complaint filed in August called the book “indoctrination” of “LGBTQ agenda using penguins.” According to the appeal to the decision, the issue is if the book should be available based on HB 1557, otherwise known as Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law.

When Aiden Becomes A Brother by Kyle Lukoff

This children’s picture book is about a transgender boy becoming a big brother. Written by a school librarian for readers aged 5-8, it is the winner of the 2020 Stonewall Book Award. The book is currently available in elementary, middle, and high schools after a committee voted 4-1 to keep the book available in school libraries. The initial complaint says the book is only appropriate for adults and called the book “indoctrination of LGBTQ.” An appeal to the decision calls into question whether it should be available because of its LGBTQ theme based on HB 1557.

The special meeting will be held 5:30 p.m. at 30 E. Texar Drive in Room 160. You can also watch the meeting online at ecsd-fl.schoolloop.com.