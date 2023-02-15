Recommended reading for Black History Month

This month, UWF Libraries and the UWF Equal Opportunity Office collaborated to host a book club for Black History Month open to students, staff, and faculty. The book club meets Tuesdays during the month of February.

The book “This is My America” by Kim Johnson is a young adult novel about a 17-year-old, Tracy, who writes letters to the organization Innocent X to help her father, who is an innocent Black man on death row. Seven years into her father’s sentence, her brother is arrested and accused of killing a white girl. When Tracy begins to investigate what happened between her brother and the girl, she uncovers her town’s racist history.

Jade Doswell, UWF Equal Opportunity Coordinator, said the book club pick, while chosen by students, offers a viewpoint most readers may never experience.

“The author wants the readers of ‘This is My America’ to walk away empathetic by reading about a perspective of the African American experience in the United States of America and feel empowered to create change,” she added.

The book club meets Tuesdays at the John C. Pace Library. Look out in the future for more book club meetings open to the public.

In recognition of Black History Month, Doswell and UWF Librarian Melissa Gonzalez offer more books to check out from Black authors.

“How to be an Anti-Racist” by Ibram X. Kendi

“If readers want to understand the ambiguity of race and concepts of race, then this book is a very easy read. In the book, there are suggestions and proposals for individuals to truly serve as anti-racists.”

“Writing Beyond Race: Living Theory and Practice” by bell hooks

“(This) collection of essays and articles to enlighten the reader on how to create an equitable and inclusive environment. It covers many race issues and gives solutions.”

“Invisible Man” by Ralph Ellison

“(This is) an iconic story that covers the life of a Black man in America. Due to the color of his skin, he is ignored and almost viewed as non-existent. The book follows his life and journey in a racially-divided world as he struggles to survive.”

Other picks from Doswell and Gonzalez include “The Underground Railroad” by Colson Whitehead and “The Water Dancer” or “Between the World and Me” by Ta-Nehisi Coates.