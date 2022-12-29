© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
Local News

Gulf Coast StoryCorps: Andy and Steve Waltrip

WUWF
Published December 29, 2022 at 12:00 AM CST
62266c6bd6155__mby021485_g1.jpeg
StoryCorps
Andy and Steve Waltrip

During this holiday, WUWF is sharing some of the conversations recorded earlier this year during StoryCorps' visit to Pensacola.

In this talk, Andy Waltrip asks his father Steve Waltrip about his decision to join to the Marine Corps, flight training in Pensacola, and serving as a helicopter pilot in Vietnam.

Their conversation was recorded during StoryCorps’ visit to Pensacola earlier this year. Hear more of their conversation here.

