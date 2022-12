Earlier this year, WUWF welcomed StoryCorps back to Pensacola to record the conversations of more than 100 individuals from across the region. During this holiday season, we’re sharing some of their stories.

Today, Johnnie Odom talks to his mother Jean Odom about her memories of living in the Memphis area around the time of his birth and how she accidentally ended up at Elvis Presley’s funeral.

Hear their entire conversation here.