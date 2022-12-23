© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
Local News

Gulf Coast StoryCorps: Ashley and Chris Meyer

WUWF
Published December 23, 2022 at 12:00 AM CST
Ashley and Chris Meyer
StoryCorps

This month, WUWF is sharing some of the stories recorded during StoryCorps’ 2022 residency in Pensacola.

Today, husband and wife Chris and Ashley Meyer talk about their high school friendship, reconnecting some 10 years later, and how their relationship developed despite his service in the Iraq War, just as she was set to begin work at a conflict resolution center in Israel.

Chris and Ashley Meyer have now been married for 14 years. Their conversation was recorded during the GulfCoast StoryCorps Mobile Tour in February. Listen to the entire conversation here.

