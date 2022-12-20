Gulf Coast StoryCorps: Kevin Eason and Al Stubblefield

Support Local Stories. Donate Here.

This month, WUWF is sharing some of the stories recorded during StoryCorps’ 2022 residency in Pensacola. Today, former gang member Kevin Eason and retired hospital executive Al Stubblefield talk about their work with Pensacola’s reentry program (REAP) and their friendship, which began around the time of Eason’s release from the state prison in Century.

Kevin Eason and Al Stubblefield's conversation was recorded during the GulfCoast StoryCorps Mobile Tour in February. Listen to the entire conversation here.

