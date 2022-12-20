© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
NPR for Florida's Great Northwest
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Gulf Coast StoryCorps: Joyce Hemingway and Lisa Dailey

WUWF
Published December 20, 2022 at 11:42 PM CST
Joyce Hemingway and Lisa Dailey
StoryCorps

This month, WUWF is sharing some of the stories recorded during StoryCorps’ visit to Pensacola earlier this year. This month, we’re sharing some of their stories.

In this conversation, 80-year-old Joyce Hemingway talks to her 53-year-old Lisa Dailey, about growing up poor in a small town near Cincinnati, Ohio in the 1950s, meeting her husband and moving to Alabama, before moving to Pensacola and beginning her journey to becoming a nurse.

Joyce Hemingway and her daughter Lisa Dailey, recorded during the 2022 GulfCoast StoryCorps Mobile Tour in Pensacola. Their entire conversation can be heard here.

Tags
Local News Gulf Coast StoryCorps