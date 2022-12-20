Gulf Coast StoryCorps: Joyce Hemingway and Lisa Dailey

This month, WUWF is sharing some of the stories recorded during StoryCorps’ visit to Pensacola earlier this year. This month, we’re sharing some of their stories.

In this conversation, 80-year-old Joyce Hemingway talks to her 53-year-old Lisa Dailey, about growing up poor in a small town near Cincinnati, Ohio in the 1950s, meeting her husband and moving to Alabama, before moving to Pensacola and beginning her journey to becoming a nurse.

Joyce Hemingway and her daughter Lisa Dailey, recorded during the 2022 GulfCoast StoryCorps Mobile Tour in Pensacola. Their entire conversation can be heard here.