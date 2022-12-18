© 2022 | WUWF Public Media
Local News

Gulf Coast StoryCorps: Judy and Jane Hale

WUWF
Published December 18, 2022 at 6:12 PM CST
StoryCorps WUWF.jpeg
WUWF Public Media
Hale Twins.png
Judy and Jane Hale

Earlier this year, WUWF welcomed StoryCorps back to Pensacola to record the conversations of more than 100 individuals from across the region. This month, we’re sharing some of their stories.

Today, 69-year-old Jim Hale, who lives in Colorado and now goes by Jane, talked remotely with twin

sister Judy Hale Young...about traditional gender roles, what it means to be a woman, and finally coming out as transgender.

Jane Hale and twin sister Judy Hale Young recorded during the GulfCoast StoryCorps Mobile Tour in February.

Listen to the entire conversation here.

Tags
Local News Gulf Coast StoryCorps