Fried requests state of emergency for Florida

Florida’s agriculture commissioner is asking Gov. Ron DeSantis to declare a state of emergency, due to the high cost of food and fuel.

“Floridians are also facing high prices at the pump and at grocery stores, making it hard to get to and from work, and to put food on their families’ tables; and to the governor, work with us to help the people of our state,” said Commissioner Nikki Fried, who also is seeking the Democratic nomination for governor.

An emergency declaration, she says, would give the Department of Agriculture the ability to suspend a law that requires gas stations to sell fuel at or above cost.

“We need to be doing everything possible to have lower prices for Floridians in need," she said. "And I’m eager to take this step to lower gas prices — which my department can only take during a state of emergency.”

I am calling on @GovRonDeSantis to issue an emergency declaration easing the burden of skyrocketing food and gas prices on consumers and allowing @FDACS to take emergency action under its gas regulatory authority.



Floridians need relief NOW, not right before the election. pic.twitter.com/etDStT4DHr — Commissioner Nikki Fried (@NikkiFriedFL) May 19, 2022

Fried says most businesses that sell fuel make most of their money on other items, such as food, beer, and snacks. In a separate but related matter involving the agency’s oversight of fuel quality, she has issued an emergency rule to allow gas retailers to sell E-15 winter blend during the summer months.

“Which aims to increase our fuel supplies and allow customers more choice, to get lower prices,” Fried said. “We modeled our rule on a waiver issued by the Biden administration and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, which paved the way for states like ours to take action allowing the continued use of the E-15.”

The commissioner also contends the order would also reduce dependency on foreign oil, along with moving the state toward all-renewable energy by 2050.

There is yet another reason for the state of emergency, Fried said.

As of Thursday, AAA reports self-service regular averages a record $4.50 a gallon statewide, compared to $2.89 a year ago. Averaging $4.12, Pensacola ranks just behind Punta Gorda’s $4.11 a gallon for the “least expensive” gas in Florida, also according to AAA.

A recent law signed by the governor, who had not responded to Fried’s call as of Thursday, will suspend Florida’s gasoline tax in October.