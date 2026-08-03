After 80 Years, Silver Moon Drive-In still enchants audiences in Lakeland

Long before the rise of streaming services and reclining theater seats, Lakeland families have been watching movies at the Silver Moon Drive-In.

For generations, the Silver Moon Drive-In has been a first-date destination, a family tradition, a weekend swap shop, and a backdrop to life's milestones for many Lakelanders. Now, as the iconic drive-in approaches its 80th anniversary in 2028, a new documentary hopes to preserve those memories before they're lost.

Filmmakers and local entrepreneurs Joel and Heather Robertson are gearing up to spend the next several months gathering stories from moviegoers, former employees, and longtime fans for a feature-length documentary about the Silver Moon — one of only four remaining drive-in movie theaters in Florida.

Their goal isn't simply to regurgitate history. Rather, the Robertsons hope to explain how one of Florida's last remaining drive-ins has stood the test of time.

"I think ultimately we're trying to answer the question, 'What is it that makes something like this last this long?'" Joel said. "My conclusion would be the people."

Preserving Silver Moon's history

The filmmakers' people-first approach is what convinced Silver Moon president Chip Sawyer to support the project.

Sawyer, whose grandfather Harold Spears purchased the theater in the 1990s after years in the movie theater business, said he has long worried that the stories behind America's drive-ins are disappearing.

"There isn't much history recorded," Sawyer said. "People were busy running them. They weren't thinking about preserving the stories."

The documentary, he hopes, will change that.

"I hear little bits and pieces all the time: people's drive-in memories, stories about working here, stories about coming here as kids," Sawyer said. "Now all of those stories can be organized and preserved forever."

Standing the test of time

Silver Moon's story stretches back to 1948, when it opened as one of three drive-in theaters in Lakeland. The others have since closed their doors.

Trinity Laurino / LkldNow / LkldNow Silver Moon Drive-In

Sawyer credits Silver Moon's survival to a combination of dedicated ownership and loyal customers. Lakeland families have continued returning across generations, while visitors from Tampa and Orlando make the trip for an experience that's become increasingly rare.

"We're fortunate that Lakelanders continue to come see us," he said. "People are willing to drive an hour for a unique experience they can't get in many other places."

The theater has also adapted with the times. A second screen added in the 1980s expanded movie offerings, while investments in digital projection in 2011 and laser projectors a decade later helped keep the viewing experience competitive with modern indoor theaters.

At the same time, much of what makes the Silver Moon special has remained unchanged: the glowing neon sign, the concession stand, and the chance to watch a movie from the comfort of your own vehicle. Sawyer sees the balance of tradition and innovation as essential.

"It's much more than watching a movie," he said. "It's the whole drive-in experience."

Collecting community stories

As the Robertsons prepare to begin filming interviews later this year, they've already heard stories that illustrate how deeply the theater has become embedded in people's lives. One woman told them she went into labor while watching a movie but wanted to stay until it ended. Another wants to honor her late fiancé by sharing memories of dates they spent at the drive-in.

"We really want it to be about people from this area and how they've been impacted by it," Heather said. "It's a unique experience compared to anything else."

Joel and Heather have enlisted their sons and several local filmmakers to help capture interviews and footage, turning the production into another opportunity to pass their love of storytelling to the next generation.

The couple hopes to interview roughly 50 people and plans to premiere the film during the Silver Moon's 80th anniversary celebrations in 2028. They envision the finished documentary screening at the drive-in itself so the people who helped shape the film see it where so many of their memories were made.

"It's a passion project," Joel said. "We're doing it because we love it."

Sawyer hopes that passion ensures future generations will continue making memories beneath the Silver Moon's screens.

"As long as people keep coming out and enjoying the experience, we're going to do everything in our power to keep operating," he said. "It's obviously a business at the end of the day, but I'm really passionate about the history of it all… seeing people's reaction when they pull up and see that neon sign. It's something you just don't see anymore."

The filmmakers are still looking for former employees, longtime patrons, and anyone with memorable Silver Moon stories to share.

Those interested can sign up here.

Erin Grant is a reporter for LkldNow, a nonprofit newsroom providing independent local news for Lakeland. Read at LkldNow.com.

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