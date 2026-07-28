Palm Beach County school district fires all school library specialists

The Palm Beach County School district recently fired all of its media specialists, who are in charge of managing the day-to-day operations of school libraries, the Palm Beach Post reported.

The 76 positions scrapped is saving the district more than $3.3 million in the face of a budget deficit driven largely by loss in state funding, according to the newspaper.

Teachers also got a raise of 3.5% earlier this year after a tense negotiation process between the district and teachers' union group. When the School Board voted to give the raise, the superintendent warned stretching the budget could lead to layoffs.

More than half of the media specialists were hired in other roles in the district, while others retired and about a dozen are being assisted by the district to find a new role.

READ MORE: Palm Beach County teachers get raises after months of negotiations limbo

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