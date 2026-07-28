Miami-Dade State Attorney announces nearly 200 arrests as part of FIFA World Cup crackdown

Local law enforcement agencies arrested 178 people for human trafficking and other sex crimes during the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Miami, officials announced this week.

The tournament drew hundreds of thousands of people to South Florida, with Miami-Dade County hosting seven of the tournament's 104 matches between June and July.

As part of efforts to combat human trafficking and exploitation during the games, law enforcement conducted 28 undercover operations. The State Attorney's office reports a total of 23 arrests for human trafficking and 34 for soliciting sex.

At a press conference Monday, Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said the human trafficking task force recovered 17 victims over the course of the tournament. The victims, she said, explicitly stated that they were brought to Miami to attend and work the tournament.

READ MORE: How law enforcement is fighting human trafficking during the FIFA World Cup tournament

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