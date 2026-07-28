Fraternal Order of Police latest group to oppose property tax constitutional amendment

The Florida chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police is the latest public safety organization to oppose Amendment 3, the proposed constitutional amendment designed to provide property tax relief to homeowners but which critics allege could radically reduce revenues for local government essential services, including public safety.

"The Florida State Fraternal Order of Police believes Florida taxpayers deserve meaningful property tax relief," the organization said in a written statement Friday. "We understand the financial pressures facing homeowners, and we support thoughtful, responsible reforms that provide relief while protecting the essential services our communities depend on.

"However, we oppose the current Amendment 3 because it creates far too much uncertainty about how local governments would continue to fund law enforcement, fire rescue, emergency medical services, and other critical public safety functions. Public safety should never become collateral damage with uncertain fiscal consequences."

If approved, the proposed amendment would increase homestead exemptions for Floridians who own primary residences by the end of this year to $150,000 in 2027 and $250,000 in 2028. Further increases would be tied to the Consumer Price Index. The amendment would cap assessment increases on other property to 5% a year.

READ MORE: Florida Democratic Party votes to oppose property tax amendment

Last week, the Florida Fire Chiefs' Association became the first major statewide public safety organization to formally oppose Amendment 3, saying providing tax relief and reliable emergency services "are not mutually exclusive, but both require responsible long-term planning."

According to state economists, the proposed amendment would reduce local government property tax revenues by an estimated $5 billion in its first year and $11.8 billion per year after five years.

The Florida Democratic Party announced its opposition to the measure earlier this week, while the Republican Party of Florida has yet to take a public stance.

Gov. Ron DeSantis campaigned on providing major property tax reduction for homestead property owners over the past year, but didn't unveil his own plan until less than a week before he called the Florida Legislature to convene for a special session in June.

After it was approved with some changes to his plan, he has said that, while he will vote yes on the amendment, he is not as enthused about it and will not head any political group championing the measure. That's a noticeable difference from 2024, when he formed a political committee and actively campaigned against proposed constitutional amendments that would have legalized recreational cannabis and enshrined abortion rights into the Florida Constitution.

Florida Phoenix is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Florida Phoenix maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Michael Moline for questions: info@floridaphoenix.com.



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