Gas in Florida rises as peace deal ‘over’

Gas prices in Florida inched up over the past week after President Donald Trump declared a tentative peace deal with Iran as “over” amid new drone and rocket exchanges as the two countries battle over the Strait of Hormuz, a key chokepoint for global oil supplies.

While prices in Florida showed a slight dip at the pump over the weekend, the average across the state stood at $3.81 on Monday, 6 cents higher than a week earlier, according to AAA.

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The state average is down 8 cents from a month ago, but 86 cents higher than a year ago, according to AAA.

AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins cautioned that oil prices have “nudged” upward due to concerns that fuel supply disruptions will be renewed.

“With tensions in the Middle East adding uncertainty to the global oil market, gas prices could remain volatile in the coming weeks,” Jenkins stated Monday.

Averages in Florida ranged from $3.52 a gallon in Escambia County at the western end of the Panhandle to $4.14 in Monroe County, which includes the Florida Keys. Monroe County remains the only county with an average over $4 per gallon.

“The national average is about to break an eight-week streak of declines,” advised Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

De Haan added that while West Texas Intermediate crude oil and Brent crude oil were up, the impact on gas prices shouldn’t emulate the spike seen in March and April after Israel and the U.S. began attacks on Iran.

For electric vehicles, the average cost per kilowatt-hour at charging stations in Florida on Monday was rounded to 41 cents. The average has shown little change since standing at 39 cents at the end of February. The national rate is 42 cents. It was at 39 cents at the end of February.