Rep. Shoaf wants to bring the space industry to the Panhandle

Rep. Jason Shoaf (R-Port St. Joe) wants to bring the aerospace industry to Florida's Panhandle.

"We're trying to get some space activity here in the Panhandle," Shoaf said during a luncheon in Perry, Fl where he touted his reelection campaign. "Jobs in the space industry are the future in Florida."

Shoaf says he's already working with Space Florida to bring his plan to fruition. His staff points out that $3-million was allocated toward launch infrastructure in the 2026-2027 General Appropriations Act. Shoaf is hopeful some of that could be heading to his district.

"My goal before I'm out of office is to make this part of Florida the second Cape Canaveral and see if we can get some launches around here or some aerospace manufacturing to support that industry," he says.

In Taylor County, officials say they're already building a workforce that could support Shoaf's plan.

Shelbi McCall, Director of Big Bend Technical College, says that the school's students are learning skills that would easily translate to aerospace manufacturing.

"Students gain experience with precision manufacturing processes, welding techniques, industrial systems, robotics, automation, electrical systems, instrumentation, mechanical systems and equipment maintenance," McCall says.

McCall says graduates from the school have already gone on to work with contractors and companies that support space programs, particularly on the Space Coast.

Bringing a new industry to the Taylor County area could be a major economic driver. Within the last three years, Taylor County experienced the closure of two of its largest employers, the Foley Cellulose mill and the West Fraser sawmill, which resulted in hundreds of residents losing their jobs. Shoaf hopes a new manufacturing plant could bring high-paying jobs to the area and keep local talent from relocating to other regions.

"Young people want to stay in communities where there are meaningful career opportunities," Shoaf says. "Bringing advanced manufacturing and aerospace-related industries here keeps our talent home and builds the kind of economy that sustains rural Florida for generations to come."

Shoaf has represented parts of North Florida in the state House since 2019. He's currently seeking what would be his final term. He'll face off against Democratic hopeful Reggie Gaffney.



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