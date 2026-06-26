Florida Gov. candidate James Fishback has announced former cop Sean Lozano as his running mate

Florida Republican Gubernatorial candidate James Fishback announced former South Florida police officer Sean Lozano as his running mate.

The candidates used the Thursday announcement to continue racially divisive messaging that's been previously present in his campaign.

Tristan Wood / WFSU Public Media / WFSU Public Media Florida Gubernatorial candidate James Fishback and his running mate Sean Lozano talk with supporters after the announcement

Right before officially announcing Lozano as his running mate, Fishback's team posted a bodycam video to social media of Lozano chasing down, tasing and threatening to shoot a Black man while working as a police officer back in 2024.

During the announcement, Lozano talked about his experience in law enforcement.

"I carried a badge in Lauderhill, a city down in Broward County. I worked narcotics, and I went to the places that people avoid their entire life, and I did it on purpose. And let me tell you I gotta be honest, I loved doing it," he said.

Fishback says, if elected, he'll crack down on what he calls "Black-on-Black crime." He argues crime in Black communities isn't caused by systemic racism or mass incarceration.

"I think it's obviously an issue with crime within the Black community, but it's also an issue with the welfare state that incentivizes a lot of young single Black moms to never get married. Why? Because they're going to get more money being single, getting welfare," he said.

Fishback has also used racially divisive language against gubernatorial frontrunner Byron Donalds who has received President Donald Trump's endorsement.

That messaging has garnered a lot of social media attention with younger Republicans but has not yet created momentum in polling. While Fishback has polled decently well with Gen-Z Republicans, he's getting less traction with older Republicans, who make up most of the party's Florida voters.

Tristan Wood / WFSU Public Media / WFSU Public Media Fishback's team set up a digital camera to record the announcement. Livestreaming and social media clipping videos from his events has been a large part of his social media outreach to younger voters.

Fishback says he's confident about his chances but was not forthcoming when asked about his plan to win.

"I'll keep that to myself. I have very good strategy. I've gone from 2% to second in the polls," he said.

Lt. Gov. Jay Collins and former House Speaker Paul Renner are also vying for the Republican nomination.

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