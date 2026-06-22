AG Uthmeier tightens rules on Florida's 7-0H ban

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier is updating the state's restrictions on 7-OH.

The compound is extracted from the Kratom plant and has effects similar to opioids. Uthmeier listed 7-0H as a controlled substance about a year ago. He says while the ban has made an impact, manufacturers have worked to circumvent it.

"I think people that make 10's of millions or more on this, which is what these retailers appear to be making, they're going to dodge the rule, they're going to try to keep making that money, and we continue to see the adverse health consequences, more so even last year with the new rule in place," he said.

Under the new limits, no product can contain more than 1 milligram of 7-0H per gram.Also, products must contain at least 100 times more mitragynine, another compound in Kratom.

The ban would allow Kratom products to stay legal, as long as they do not have high 7-0H levels. Also, products must contain at least 100 times more mitragynine, another compound in Kratom.

The ban would allow Kratom products to stay legal, as long as they do not have high 7-0H levels.

Violations of the rule could lead to felony arrests in Florida.



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