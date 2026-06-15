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Data centers in Jackson County are officially banned

WFSU
Published June 15, 2026 at 12:37 PM CDT
Jackson county residents meet early Tuesday morning to voice their concerns on data centers being built in their area.
Randall Vuxta
/
WFSU Public Media
Jackson county residents meet early Tuesday morning to voice their concerns on data centers being built in their area.

Jackson County commissioners have unanimously agreed to ban data centers, associated accessory structures, and affiliated businesses.

The vote came after strong opposition from community members like Elijah Simmons. He says he's concerned about the impact data centers, which are often linked to heavy water use, can have on the environment.

"These aren't regular data centers," Simmons says. "This isn't storage for your files. This is a giant computer that requires cooling, and the cheapest way is an open-loop evaporation-based water cooling system."

Other residents say they think the commission was too quick to make a decision.

Last month, the commission had voted to put a one-year moratorium on data center projects while they studied the issue. This week's meeting changed that plan, putting a long-term ban in place instead. That ban will take effect June 23.

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