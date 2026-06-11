Late Justice Lewis’ service remembered as ‘distinguished and consequential’

Former Florida Supreme Court Chief Justice Fred Lewis, who died two weeks ago at 78, lied in state Thursday in the rotunda of the court.

Chief Justice Carlos Muñiz described Lewis’ 20 years on the court as “distinguished and consequential.”

“As chief justice, he took proactive steps to ensure that courthouses throughout the state would be accessible to persons with disabilities,” Muiñz said as the service began. “He initiated and supported justice system mental health initiatives that have become a model for the nation.”

Lewis was appointed to the state’s top court in 1998 by Gov. Lawton Chiles and served until 2019. He was Chief Justice from 2006 to 2008.

For much of his time on the bench, he was part of a liberal-leaning majority, and along with colleagues Barbara Pariente and Peggy Quince, frequently clashed with Republican leaders and business interests until they all left the court together in 2019 because of a mandatory retirement age limit.

Notably, Lewis was on the court when the contested 2000 presidential election, which led to the Bush v. Gore case, was decided. He was part of the majority that ruled the recount should continue, a decision overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court, essentially handing the victory to George W. Bush.

The West Virginia native was recruited to play basketball at Florida Southern College in Lakeland. He attended the University of Miami School of Law, graduating third in the class of 1972. He would set up a private practice, specializing in civil trial and appellate litigation, after a stint in the U.S. Army.

As Chief Justice, Lewis directed an audit of all courts in the state to identify and remove barriers to justice for people with disabilities.

He considered his top accomplishment as justice the creation of a teaching initiative, where volunteer judges and lawyers went to Florida middle and high schools to bolster civic and law-related education.

An American flag was draped over his coffin during the ceremony and guarded by two members of the Florida Highway Patrol. Several current justices attended the ceremony.

“Each of us who has been given the privilege to serve on this court hopes to do so honorably,” Muñiz said. “Each of us seeks, for whatever time we are allotted, to contribute to the common good of our fellow Floridians. Justice Lewis did both. For that, our court and our state will always be grateful.”

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, also at the Florida Supreme Court in Tallahassee.