Food for Thought and Community: How a local organization is using free pancakes to bring people together

Free pancakes are the focus of an event in South Tallahassee that took place this Saturday. Organizers and volunteers gave out around 455 flapjacks as part of a larger initiative to bring the community together. The founders of The People's Pancakes say they take pride in giving out free food with no catch.

Brothers and founders Nick and Scott Bell started the nonprofit organization and center it on bringing together the Tallahassee community through genuine connection. Both express their love for the city and the importance of contributing to the culture of the community.

"Tallahassee has a culture like it has a vibe, it has an energy that I think so many people don't get to see, they miss out, " said Nick Bell. "They spend four years on their campuses, and they don't get to like branch out and see things. This gives people the opportunity and introduces them to the vibe and the real culture of Tallahassee."

The Bells say this idea has been on their minds for about 12 years. Now, they say they finally have the resources and community to make it possible. The brothers have a larger goal too. They want their organization to help address Tallahassee's food insecurity issues.

"We started talking about eventually selling the box mix itself," said Scott. "Then maybe similar to Newman's Own, just using the profits to help end food insecurity in Leon County. So that's kind of the long-term."

For this event, family-style seating was set up right outside of Tint Tally on South Adams Street to offer guests a space to interact, play games and listen to music. While the free pancakes brought many people to the table, organizers say building real relationships and creating a stronger sense of community is what keeps events like this one going. Attendees like Selena Jimenez said the event helped do just that.

"I've actually met some new people today, and I don't usually get out often so it was really fun meeting people and kinda hoping to build friendships," Jimenez said.

Since it began earlier this year, the organization has given out more than 1,300 free pancakes. The Bells say they're hoping to host an event every month.

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