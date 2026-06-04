Kamoutsas named president of Polk State

Education Commissioner Anastasios Kamoutsas was unanimously selected the next president of Polk State College on Wednesday.

Kamoutsas, the only recommended finalist who just over a year ago was Gov. Ron DeSantis’ deputy chief of staff, is set to begin in his new position June 6.

“We are confident in Mr. Kamoutsas’s leadership, experience and vision to move our college forward,” Board of Trustees Chairwoman Ann Barnhart said in a released statement. “We look forward to the difference he will make in the lives of our students, faculty, staff and community members, whom we support through the endeavors of our College.”

Kamoutsas was announced last month as the lone finalist from more than 100 applicants in a national search. He will be the school’s sixth president.

Kamoutsas’ salary as education commissioner is $330,469 a year.

Angela Garcia Falconetti had served as president of Polk State since 2017 but stepped down in February to become interim president of the University of North Florida. She had earned $310,247 a year at Polk State when she exited the job.

Prior to the trustees’ vote, Kamoutsas met with about 250 students, faculty and staff at the Lakeland and Winter Haven campuses.

Kamoutsas said in the release he was “committed to building on Polk State’s strong foundation and ensuring that we continue to meet the growing workforce demands of Polk County.”

Last November, Kamoutsas' wife, Judge Rachel Kamoutsas, was appointed to the Sixth District Court of Appeal in Lakeland by DeSantis.

DeSantis voiced support for the school’s hiring of Kamoutsas on May 15, two days after he was announced as the finalist.

“I know that is going well for him. So, I wish him all the best on that,” DeSantis said during a bill signing event in Miami.

Kamoutsas joins a number of DeSantis allies who have taken prominent educational roles the past couple of years.

The list includes former Sen. Ray Rodrigues, who is university system chancellor; University of West Florida President Manny Diaz, Jr., a former state legislator who was education commissioner prior to Kamoutsas; former House Speaker Richard Corcoran, who is president of New College of Florida; former Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez, who is president of Florida International University; former state House Majority Leader Adam Hasner, who is president of Florida Atlantic University; former Rep. Mel Ponder, who is president of Northwest Florida State College; former Rep. Tommy Gregory, who is president of State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota; former Rep. Fred Hawkins, who is president of South Florida State College; and former Rep. John Temple, who is president of Lake-Sumter State College.