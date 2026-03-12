Florida House passes bill curbing local climate action

The Florida House passed a bill last week that, if made into law, could stop local governments from setting specific goals to reduce planet-warming emissions.

For example, Miami-Dade County set some bold targets in 2021 to cut emissions 50% by 2030 and by 2050 to reach "net-zero," which means balancing the county's human-caused pollution with what gets removed from the atmosphere.

The new law would prevent local governments from passing any "resolution, ordinance, rule, code, or policy" that promotes net-zero goals. It also prohibits requiring assessments, fees, or penalties to reach those goals. Counties wouldn't be able to partner with organizations that set emissions targets, either.

The bill analysis calls net-zero policies "detrimental to the energy security and economic interest of the state."

Not all policies addressing emissions would be affected. If the policy also promotes cost-savings, it could be fine. For example, "energy efficiency" programs for solar panels wouldn't be in violation of the "net-zero" bill.

Miami-Dade County's Department of Environmental Resources Management (DERM) said in a statement the measure would introduce "additional administrative requirements that could delay or discourage projects aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions, even when providing clear economic benefits."

READ MORE: This Miami-Dade environmental department is one of the oldest in the state. Will it survive?

Requiring local government to file yearly statements certifying they aren't adopting or supporting net-zero policies adds red tape, according to DERM.

"Measures like these may limit the County's ability to protect both our residents and our local economy," DERM wrote in a statement to the Herald.

During the bill's question and answer period on Thursday, Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando, asked whether it was just a wording change and if policies or programs that incidentally reduce carbon — but are justified by cost savings or resiliency — would still be allowed.

The sponsor, Berny Jacques-R, said policies focused on "energy efficiency" would be allowed, but if local governments tried to require or favor a single energy source it would be a violation.

For instance, the county couldn't ban natural gas in buildings or mandate using 100 percent renewable energy.

The bill analysis specifically calls out Doral's Citywide Integrated Sustainability Plan, which aims to reduce emissions by 2050 through "preserving green spaces, enhancing public transportation, and creating energy efficiency standards for buildings and transportation" as an example.

The analysis also highlights the South Florida Climate Compact, a collaboration between Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties created to align the region's policies and climate goals. Part of its work includes collecting and sharing data on emissions, energy use and climate risks so counties can make informed decisions. If passed, the bill would stop the group from setting targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net-zero.

Letitia Harmon, Senior Director of Policy and Research at Florida Rising, called the bill regressive to the region's progress.

"We would like local government to have the power to do everything that they need to protect their air and water," she said.

The Senate version (SB 1628), sponsored by Bryan Avila, R-Hialeah, has one more stop before a full Senate vote.

Ashley Miznazi is a climate change reporter for the Miami Herald funded by the Lynn and Louis Wolfson II Family Foundation and MSC Cruises in partnership with Journalism Funding Partners.

This story was originally published by the Miami Herald and shared in partnership with the Florida Climate Reporting Network, a multi-newsroom initiative founded by the Miami Herald, the Sun-Sentinel, The Palm Beach Post, the Orlando Sentinel, WLRN Public Media and the Tampa Bay Times.

Copyright 2026 WLRN