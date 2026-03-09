Gold and silver set to become legal tender in Florida

A bill that enacts prior approval to make gold and silver coins legal tender in Florida is headed to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

With little comment, the Senate on Friday voted 31-1 on the measure (HB 1311) that puts into state law rules for gold and silver coins that have been adopted by the Department of Financial Services and the Office of Financial Regulation.

Sen. Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, cast the lone vote against the measure.

The House approved the proposal with a unanimous vote on Thursday.

Lawmakers last year approved a measure that makes the precious metal coins legal tender starting July 1, 2026.

The 2025 effort exempts qualifying gold coins and silver coins from sales tax; allows but does not require government entities to accept such coins electronically; and prohibits anyone from being compelled to use or accept such coins.



Copyright 2026 WUSF 89.7