DCF secretary’s confirmation advances, UWF trustee's falters

After a series of pointed questions from Republican and Democratic members of the Senate Ethics and Elections Committee on Monday, the panel voted to advance the confirmation of Department of Children and Families Secretary Taylor Hatch.

But the panel also postponed the confirmation of Adam Kissel, whom Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed to the University of West Florida Board of Trustees, likely ending his hopes and leading to him being removed from the board.

Sen. Don Gaetz, R-Niceville, chairman of the committee, said that Kissel didn’t appear for the meeting, so his confirmation was being postponed. It was the committee’s last scheduled meeting before the end of the legislative session, which is set to run until March 13.

The Senate could pull Kissel’s confirmation directly to the floor through a procedural maneuver, but the move puts his position on the board in danger. The Senate didn’t confirm Kissel last year, and DeSantis reappointed him to the UWF board. A second rejection would result in him being kicked off the board at the end of the legislative session.

For Hatch, despite frustration from some senators, Hatch was approved for confirmation on a 6-1 vote. Sen. Tina Polsky, D-Boca Raton, opposed.

Hatch, whose appearance before the committee was postponed last week due to a limit on time, now moves to the full Senate for confirmation of appointees by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

A year ago, Hatch and Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Shevaun Harris failed to be confirmed by the full Senate last year, neither advancing past Ethics and Elections. The 2025 action was viewed as a snub to DeSantis amid a widening House probe into First Lady Casey DeSantis’ signature welfare-assistance program.

Harris was backed by the Ethics and Elections Committee last week in a 7-1 vote. Polsky voted against the confirmation.

