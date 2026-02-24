More water should flow in the Apalachicola River floodplain after efforts to clean clogged sloughs

More fresh water should soon start flowing into the swamps throughout the Apalachicola River's flood plain. The group Apalachicola Riverkeeper says it has completed a years-long project to reopen clogged sloughs.

The project removed sand from three sloughs—East River, Douglas Slough and Spider Cut. Experts with the River Keeper say the sand had been deposited there during dredging by the Army Corps of Engineers.

The group hopes the work will help improve the health of the river and bay and better support the plants and animals that depend on the water.

For example, Ken Jones, an engineer who oversaw the restoration project, says the increased flow will help support the area's tupelo trees, which bees use to make North Florida's famous tupelo honey.

The trees grow in wet swampy areas, but with sand largely blocking the way, water had been flooding into those places less frequently—typically only when the river was higher. That meant the land was drying out. Fewer new tupelo trees were growing and hardwood forests were beginning to move in.

"During the low flow periods is when the tupelo trees, in particular, are germinating and sprouting, becoming seeds," Jones said. "So we need the water to get back there during those lower flow periods, and so that the benefit will be that we get [water in] those areas where the tupelo grow."

In addition to an environmental impact, River Keepers say the project had a positive economic impact.

Former River Keeper, and construction manager for this operation, Dan Tonsmeir, says the $4.7 million project pumped millions into the local economy. Tonsmeir says the group hired local workers—especially fishermen and oystermen—many of whom he said were struggling following the 2013 collapse of the bay's fishery.

"The reason we wanted to use local contractors in the area was because so many people were displaced from the seafood industry, and we wanted to try to put some money back into the economy, into that local area," Tonsmeir said.

The six-year project was supported through a grant from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and sponsored by the Riverkeeper. The group hopes to soon begin work on similar projects to repair more sloughs along the river.



