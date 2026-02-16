A water shortage warning has been issued for northwest Florida

The Northwest Florida Water Management District (NFWMD) has issued a Water Shortage Warning.

The governing board is calling for voluntary reductions in water use to reduce drought impacts and protect water resources. Users are asked to limit landscape irrigation to early morning or evening hours.

The board says drought conditions encompass the entire district, which includes Leon, Jefferson, and Wakulla.

The NOAA Climate Prediction Center seasonal forecast for February through April expects above-normal temperatures and below-normal rainfall.

Here is the news release from NFWMD:

The Northwest Florida Water Management District's Governing Board on Wednesday issued a Water Shortage Warning and called for voluntary reductions in water use across the District.

While water supplies are currently meeting demand, the Water Shortage Warning is intended to encourage conservation, reduce drought impacts, and protect water resources. Users are encouraged to conserve water where practicable and to limit landscape irrigation to early morning or evening hours when possible. Activities necessary for fire protection are not affected, and any existing local mandatory water restrictions remain in effect.

As of February 5, 2026, drought conditions encompassed the entire District. Streamflow conditions across northwest Florida were considered "below-normal" to "extremely below-normal" and groundwater levels were continuing to decline.

The Districtwide average rainfall deficit for the previous 120 days was 6.2 inches. The NOAA Climate Prediction Center seasonal forecast for February through April shows above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation are expected. Drought conditions are expected to persist through April.

Water conservation measures and voluntary reductions in usage will help reduce drought impacts and help extend our water resources. Although water supplies within the District are currently able to meet demands and no losses of supply or capacity have been reported, the Water Shortage Warning will increase public awareness and enhance water resource protection.

The Water Shortage Warning encourages all users to reduce water use and to conserve water to the maximum extent possible.

Additionally:

All landscape irrigation users are encouraged to limit irrigation to the low evaporation periods of the evening and early morning hours;

These voluntary measures shall not be construed to limit any activities designed to prevent the spread of fire or to save property from being destroyed by fire;

These voluntary measures do not exempt any water user from complying with applicable mandatory water-use restrictions placed on public supply utility consumers due to capacity problems with water supply facilities. In such cases, water users are encouraged to reduce water use in a manner consistent with the local restrictions, and to the extent practicable with this order;

This Water Shortage Warning Order shall remain in place until rescinded by the Governing Board.

In response to drought conditions across the entire state, each of Florida's five water management districts have issued Water Shortage Warning orders.

This is the third time Northwest Florida Water Management District has issued a Water Shortage Warning order. Previous orders were issued in 2000 and 2007.

