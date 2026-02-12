Florida bill could force local governments to end DEI programs and funding

Local governments could soon be forced to shut down offices and programs focused on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

A bill moving forward in Florida would prohibit municipalities from funding or supporting DEI. The proposal builds on Governor Ron DeSantis' years-long fight against DEI programs and policies and could shutter DEI offices that monitor equity in local hiring, block DEI grant programs and prevent local funding of certain local events like Pride parades.

Jacksonville Republican Representative Dean Black said during the bill's committee stop Wednesday he thinks that crackdown is something Floridians want, pointing to his party's dominance in recent elections in the state.

"I realize we don't all agree on the policy. I get that, but collectively, our society is over this, and they want to move past it so we can move back together again," he said.

Orlando Democratic Representative Bruce Antone opposes the measure. He says it weakens the infrastructure watching for workplace discrimination and takes away the ability for local officials to decide what's best for their communities.

"We're taking away local control, taking away control or the option for local government to govern themselves. This bill accomplishes nothing," he said.

The bill is moving forward in both chambers. It gives local governments until mid-2027 to make adjustments.

