Accessory dwelling unit bill passes Florida House

WFSU | By Tristan Wood
Published February 5, 2026 at 6:27 AM CST
Rental dwellings are hard to find in much of Florida, especially in big cities

Accessory Dwelling units, or smaller houses that share a lot with a larger home, couldn't be blocked in single-family zoned areas under a bill approved by the Senate Wednesday.

Renting an ADU is often more affordable than renting an apartment, and it provides an income stream for the people who own the single-family lot. The median rent price in Florida has skyrocketed in recent years, increasing $500 dollars from 2019 to 2023.

Pensacola Republican Senator Don Gaetz said he hopes his bill will help.

"ADUs can increase workforce housing because ADUs cost less to build. They cost less to rent and are often located in areas where workers need to live to be close to their jobs," he said.

Over a dozen states currently allow ADU's. So do several Florida cities, like Tallahassee, Gainesville and Tampa. The measure still needs review by the Florida House.

Tristan Wood