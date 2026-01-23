© 2026 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Brightline's business races against time and money as an analyst warns of default

WLRN Public Media | By Tom Hudson
Published January 23, 2026 at 6:08 AM CST
A view of the Brightline entrance at the MiamiCentral train station on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, in downtown Miami, Fla. The station, built on an 11-acre lot, spans six blocks between Northwest Third and Eighth streets.
Matias J. Ocner
/
Miami Herald
A view of the Brightline entrance at the MiamiCentral train station on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, in downtown Miami, Fla. The station, built on an 11-acre lot, spans six blocks between Northwest Third and Eighth streets.

Brightline trains can go as fast as 125 miles per hour on trips between South Florida and Orlando. That makes it one of the fastest passenger trains in the country. But it's racing to boost its business fast enough to make its debt payments on time — and may be running out of track.

"They're just not getting enough people to get out of their cars and get onto the train at the right price," said Trevor D'Olier-Lees, managing director at S&P Global. The credit ratings agency made a deep cut to Brightline's credit rating late last year. That downgrade further into junk bond territory included analysts warning that they "expect a higher probability of default" by next January.

D'Olier-Lees was more direct in an interview with WLRN. " They will default unless something happens," he said.

Brightline already has missed two interest payments on some of its bonds. It acknowledged deferring payments due this month when it released its December ridership report. This is the second time it has delayed payment. Brightline's bond agreements allow it to postpone one more payment before it's in default.

It also renegotiated how it can pay interest on some of the money it borrowed. It doesn't have to be paid in cash.

"They will default unless something happens."

The company has been telling investors for six months that it is looking to sell a substantial chunk of itself with the money used to pay down its debt load. Changing how some of its interest payments are made could allow Brightline to pay back some of its borrowers by giving them an ownership stake in the company.

The service has been using some of its reserve cash to make payments on other bonds and continues looking for additional financing options. "We have been in discussions for the potential incurrence of up to $100 million of additional debt," it disclosed in its December filing. Brightline has about $2 billion of long-term debt and is scheduled to pay $162 million in interest payments this year.

D'Olier-Lees figured Brightline will be between $20 to $25 million short, though, and missing the payments would trigger a clause accelerating the payment schedule. If that happens, "it'll go into bankruptcy," D'Olier-Lees predicted.

"The public likes the product. But they're not paying top dollar."

That doesn't mean Brightline trains would stop running, however. Lots of companies, especially transportation companies like airlines continue operating while reorganizing their businesses under bankruptcy protection. Broward County-based Spirit Airlines is still flying despite entering bankruptcy for the second time in less than a year.

D'Olier-Lees also pointed out the Channel Tunnel, which runs under the English Channel between the U.K. and France, declared bankruptcy in 2006. It restructured its debt, including swapping a lot of its IOUs for ownership in the project, and remains vital link for cargo and passengers today.

The problem for Brightline is price, not product. In December, the average fare for a trip between stations in South Florida was about $26. That is 11% cheaper than the average fare a year earlier. About $75 was the ticket price for trips that started or stopped in Orlando. That was about the same as it was a year ago.

"The public likes the product. Ridership is reasonably strong, but they're not paying top dollar," said transportation expert Joe Schweiterman, director of DePaul University's Chaddick Institute for Metropolitan Development.

"Price competition's been kind of a boogeyman for me by keeping fares low. The numbers just aren't working right now. There's some reason for optimism but it's a scary time," he said.

READ MORE: Brightline parent company names new CEO in hopes to get growth on track

Brightline's business is growing, just not fast enough to keep pace with its debt obligations and nowhere near as fast as Brightline management first expected. According to S&P Global, Brightline originally forecasted ticket revenue in 2025 would be more than $500 million. However, through the third quarter, total revenue – which includes tickets, other passenger fees such as luggage and other lease revenue – was $156 million, significantly below expectations.

"People are just not switching from their cars in enough numbers to rail," said D'Olier-Lees. "In addition Brightline was doing a lot of discounting, particularly of long distance fares and then it was proving very sticky to get those fares up."

S&P bond analysts decreased their revenue forecasts throughout last year, helping lead to a series of credit rating downgrades. The ratings agency wasn't as optimistic as Brightline's own predictions and now believes 2025 ticket sales will be up 14%. That would be less than half of the expected growth rate. And its analysis doesn't think this year will bring a big jump in its growth rate. S&P Global forecasts Brightline ticket revenues will be up 15% this year to around $200 million.

It costs more than that to run the train. Operating expenses in the first nine months of last year were $211 million, leading to an operating loss of $55 million with one more quarter to go for the year. Full year financial information won't be released for several more months.

"We had this aspirational thing that we used to say when we started writing that, you know, we were going to create this car-free lifestyle," said Brightline CEO Patrick Goddard in mid-January speaking on a panel at a Greater Miami and Beaches Hotel Association event. "That was a bit too ambitious. I think we would be happy at this point with a car alternative lifestyle, where people can own a car but have options," he said.

Brightline did not respond to emails from WLRN requesting comment regarding the credit rating downgrade and souring outlook by S&P Global.

Some of Brightline bonds have traded as low as 33 cents on the dollar in a clear sign bond investors are fast becoming skeptical about the company's finances.

Copyright 2026 WLRN
Florida News
Tom Hudson
In a journalism career covering news from high global finance to neighborhood infrastructure, Tom Hudson is the Vice President of News and Special Correspondent for WLRN. He hosts and produces the Sunshine Economy and anchors the Florida Roundup in addition to leading the organization's news engagement strategy.Hudson was most recently the co-anchor and managing editor of Nightly Business Report on Public Television. In that position Hudson reported on topics such as Federal Reserve interest rate policy, agriculture and global trade. Prior to co-anchoring NBR, he was host and managing editor of the nationally syndicated financial television program “First Business.” He overhauled the existing program leading to a 20 percent increase in distribution in his first year with the program.Tom also reported and anchored market coverage for the groundbreaking web-based financial news service, WebFN. Beginning in 2001, WebFN was among the first live online streaming video outlets. While there he reported regularly from the Chicago Board Options Exchange, Chicago Board of Trade and the CME. Additionally, he created original business news and information programming for the investor channel of a large e-brokerage firm distributed to six large market CBS Radio stations. Before his jump to television and broadband, Tom co-anchored morning drive for the former all-news, heritage 50kw WMAQ-AM/Chicago. He spent the better part of a decade in general news as anchor, reporter, manager and talk show host in several markets covering a wide variety of stories and topics.He has served as a member of the adjunct faculty in the Journalism Department of Columbia College Chicago and has been a frequent guest on other TV and radio programs as well as a guest speaker at universities on communications, journalism and business.Tom writes a weekly column for the Miami Herald and the McClatchy-Tribune News Service. He appears regularly on KNX-AM/Los Angeles and WBBM-AM/Chicago for commentary on the economy and investment markets.While Tom was co-anchoring and managing NBR, the program was awarded the 2012 Program of Excellence Award by American Public Television. Tom also has been awarded two National Press Foundation fellowships including one for the Wharton Seminars for Business Journalists in 2006. He graduated Phi Beta Kappa from the University of Iowa and is the recipient of several professional honors and awards for his work in journalism.He is married with two boys who tend to wake up early on the weekends.