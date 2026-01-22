Florida Senate committee backs AI 'Bill of Rights'

Amid opposition from a tech-industry group and a push by President Donald Trump for nationwide regulations, a proposed state "Artificial Intelligence Bill of Rights" started moving forward Wednesday in the Florida Senate.

With the issue a priority of Gov. Ron DeSantis, the Senate Commerce and Tourism Committee unanimously backed a bill (SB 482) that includes establishing a "right" for parents to control children's interactions with artificial intelligence; establishing that people have a right to know when they're communicating with a human or an AI system or chatbot; and setting rules about the unauthorized use of people's names, images or likenesses.

The measure also says people have a right to know whether political advertisements were created in whole or in part with the use of artificial intelligence and would prohibit Florida government agencies from contracting with AI firms tied to what is known as a "foreign country of concern," such as China or Russia.

"If we don't act, and Congress doesn't act, those protections won't exist for Florida's children and vulnerable adults," committee Chairman Tom Leek, an Ormond Beach Republican who is sponsoring the bill, said.

While calling pieces of the bill a move in the right direction, Sen. Carlos Guillermo Smith, D-Orlando, said some clarity is needed to define artificial intelligence and chatbots.

"There are real dangers of AI that are already here," Smith said. "There are AI systems that are engaging in sexually explicit abusive behavior towards children, and our laws need to make clear that AI cannot be used to sexually or emotionally abuse a child."

Leek said he expects some parts of the bill to be "tightened" as it proceeds through the Legislature.

Leek's proposal would need to clear the Appropriations Committee before it could go to the full Senate. Rep. Alex Rizo, R-Hialeah, has filed an identical bill (HB 1395) in the House.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association, a national tech-industry group, last week sent a letter to the Senate opposing the bill. In a news release, Tom Mann, state policy manager for the group, said Leek's bill "would create a standalone state framework that increases compliance burdens without delivering clear safety benefits."

"Fragmented state laws make it challenging for a company to deploy more features and services in a particular state and risk undermining online free expression," Mann said in the news release.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association and another industry group, NetChoice, are challenging two other Florida laws in federal courts.

They are challenging a 2021 law that includes preventing platforms from banning political candidates from sites and requiring companies to publish --- and apply consistently --- standards about issues such as banning users or blocking their content. They are also fighting a 2024 law designed to prevent children from having access to certain social-media sites. They argue the law violates the First Amendment.

Leek's proposal drew support Wednesday from groups ranging from the Florida AFL-CIO to the Christian Family Coalition.

Ryan Kennedy of the Florida Citizens Alliance said safeguards are needed as one-third of children are choosing AI companions for "serious interactions."

"We've also seen, of course, in Florida and across the nation a number of relationships that have been minors, and some adults, have gotten into with chatbots, and these relationships have resulted in some deaths, sadly," Kennedy told the committee.

DeSantis has continued pressing for a state AI bill of rights after Trump issued an executive order seeking to limit state-by-state regulation of the fast-growing technology.

Rather than preempting state laws, Trump's Dec. 11 directive required the U.S. Department of Justice to create an "AI Litigation Council" to review "onerous" state laws that don't align with the White House's positions. States not in alignment could become ineligible for money intended to expand high-speed internet or face lawsuits.

Leek said protections in his bill for minors and adults "are in line with what Trump wants."

DeSantis has also called for legislation to try to prevent Floridians from getting hit with costs related to massive data centers needed for AI and other technology. The Senate Regulated Industries Committee on Tuesday approved a bill (SB 484) that addresses regulating data centers.



