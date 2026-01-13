DeSantis touts accomplishments in State of the State

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday used his final State of the State address to tout accomplishments over the past seven years but offered few details about priorities for the 2026 legislative session.

DeSantis said he took office in 2019 with a “bold agenda” and that the state has delivered in areas such as cutting taxes, expanding school choice, increasing teacher pay, remaking the higher-education system, and pouring money into Everglades restoration.

“We lead with clarity, conviction, and courage,” DeSantis told lawmakers who filled the House chamber on the first day of the 60-day legislative session.

DeSantis touched on his priorities for the session, though he went into little detail and did not announce major new initiatives.

As an example, DeSantis for months has called for putting a measure on the November ballot to slash property taxes. During his speech, DeSantis pointed to a need for lawmakers to approve a property-tax proposal that would go before voters, but did not offer a detailed plan. Working out the details will be a key issue for lawmakers, and DeSantis has criticized House proposals.

“You should be able to own your home without paying perpetual rent to the government,” DeSantis said in one of his familiar arguments about the need for cutting property taxes.

The State of the State address, given in a House chamber jammed with lawmakers, family members, dignitaries, and flowers, is the traditional start to the annual legislative session. First Lady Casey DeSantis watched Tuesday from the first row of the House gallery.

But with DeSantis unable to run for re-election in November because of term limits, Tuesday’s speech also marked something of an ending.

While DeSantis touted his accomplishments in office and drew repeated applause from Republicans in the GOP-controlled Legislature, Democrats criticized him.

“For eight years, he’s been focused on culture wars, grabbing headlines and an ever-growing list of grievances meant to keep people distracted and angry, so that we won’t notice that Florida is becoming too expensive for too many Floridians,” House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell, D-Tampa, said in a statement. “That’s his legacy: Division, meanness, and a growing affordability crisis.”

Senate Minority Leader Lori Berman, D-Boca Raton, described DeSantis’ address as a “campaign stump speech” and said he didn’t address “the true issues that affect Floridians about affordability.”

“He didn't really lay out anything for the Legislature that will help Floridians,” Berman told reporters.

Along with pushing for property-tax cuts, DeSantis has frequently called for lawmakers to place restrictions on artificial intelligence through what has been dubbed an AI “Bill of Rights.”

DeSantis said Tuesday state leaders have a responsibility to ensure the fast-growing technology is developed in ways that are “moral and ethical.”

“We can never relieve ourselves of our responsibilities to think for ourselves as Floridians, as Americans, and, most importantly, as the human beings that are made in the image of God,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis appeared to endorse some other proposals filed by lawmakers, including a priority of Senate President Ben Albritton, R-Wauchula, that has been dubbed the “rural renaissance” bill. The Senate is slated to take up the proposal (SB 250), which includes a series of efforts aimed at bolstering health care, education, transportation, and economic development in rural areas.

Senators passed the plan last year, but it fell apart in the House.

— News Service staff writer Jim Turner contributed to this report.