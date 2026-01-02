Proposed 'Blue Envelope Program' could help make traffic stops safer for drivers with autism

Florida drivers with autism spectrum disorder might be able to opt into a new traffic-stop program next year.

The "Blue Envelope Program" was proposed earlier this year and will be considered during the 2026 legislative session.

If passed, participating drivers would be issued blue envelopes to hold their driver's license, vehicle registration, proof of insurance and emergency contact information.

Supporters of the proposal (SB 418 and HB 365) say it will make it easier for those drivers to work with law enforcement if they're pulled over during a traffic stop.

Sandra Worthington, founder of the Florida nonprofit "My Autism Connection," said she supports the proposal, but does have some concerns.

"It adds another layer to having to reach to a glove box, get information out, and if it's not done appropriately, or, let's say the law enforcement officer doesn't know what they're reaching for, it could cause another level of response," Worthington said.

She said law enforcement officers will need appropriate training to recognize the envelopes, and to understand that just because a driver doesn't have one doesn't mean they aren't autistic.

"For many of our adults, especially that are behind the wheel, they might not be comfortable disclosing," Worthington said. "They might not want to share information about their disability."

Worthington said police training will need to recognize that people with autism are not a monolith, and often do not act or communicate in ways stereotyped by popular media.

Groups like the National Public Safety Alliance for Individuals With Disabilities endorse the program, and help willing states and law enforcement agencies to implement it. There is no national framework for the optional program.

According to Autism Spectrum News, "the Blue Envelope Program was first introduced in January 2020, when the Connecticut State General Assembly unanimously passed a bill requiring the Commissioner of the Department of Motor Vehicles to create an aid which supports the interaction between drivers with autism and police officers within the state of Connecticut."

Several states since have adopted the program in some form.

Some critics worry it could lead to a statewide autism registry.

