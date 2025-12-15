DeSantis and Cabinet consider land deals

Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Cabinet on Wednesday will consider spending more than $27 million to purchase three conservation easements intended to keep development off timber and ranch lands.

The proposals involve spending $12.025 million for a 7,437-acre conservation easement in Escambia County; $9.85 million for 1,060 acres in Okeechobee County; and $5.564 million for 2,060 acres in Putnam County.

Because of the Okeechobee County property’s proximity to the Avon Park Air Force Range, the U.S. Air Force is expected to pick up about 10% of the cost.

Under conservation easements, land can continue to be used for such things as timber operations and ranches, but it is shielded from development.

DeSantis and the Cabinet — Attorney General James Uthmeier, Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson, and state Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia — will meet Wednesday at the Capitol.