Trump AI executive order announcement clashes with DeSantis' proposed AI Bill of Rights

President Donald Trump announced on social media Monday he will sign an executive order blocking state-level regulation of Artificial Intelligence.

That comes days after Governor Ron DeSantis proposed what he calls an AI Bill of Rights.

What exactly Trump's executive order will look like is still unknown. DeSantis is already pushing back on social media, saying such an order could be illegal.

An executive order doesn’t/can’t preempt state legislative action. Congress could, theoretically, preempt states through legislation.



The problem is that Congress hasn’t proposed any coherent regulatory scheme but instead just wanted to block states from doing anything for 10… https://t.co/owWauZxRLk — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) December 8, 2025

Minutes after Trump's announcement, Florida Senate President Ben Albritton said during a press availability that he believes Trump is viewing the issue globally and looking into AI's impact on American businesses. But he said protections for state residents are needed.

"We can figure out a way to land the plane, and we can make sure that Floridians have the protections that they deserve. AI is here, it's not going away. We're going to have to adapt what we're doing, and even state government to make sure that it's being used the right way for the right reasons," he said.

The announcement will loom large over the rest of the so-called "AI Week" of committee meetings the Florida House has planned.

