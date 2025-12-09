Florida Senate President dedicates memorial plaque to long-time reporter Bill Cotterell

Members of Florida' Capitol Press Corps joined Senate President Bill Albritton to dedicate a plaque Monday to honor deceased longtime reporter Bill Cotterell.

Cynthia Fuller, Cotterell's wife, spoke on the Senate floor surrounded by family members and capitol staff and prominent lawmakers, including past Senate Presidents Kathleen Passidomo and Don Gaetz.

"It's the people that were important to Bill," she said. "The integrity of remembering that a name on a printed page was some person affected by the rest of the words on the page."

Cotterell spent 45 years as a reporter, and continued to write a political column until he died last month. He was 82.



