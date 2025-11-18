Florida Supreme Court Justice Charles Canady is stepping down from the bench. The justice made the announcement Monday after accepting a new job at the University of Florida.

Starting next year, Canady says he will serve as the director of UF's Hamilton School for Classical and Civic Education. He says he's "eager" to begin the new work.

Governor Charlie Crist appointed Canady to the Supreme Court in 2008, where he's served for the past 17 years. During that time, he's acted twice as Chief Justice.

"It has been my great privilege to serve the people of Florida as a justice of the Supreme Court for the last 17 years. I will always deeply value my years on the Court. But the time has come to move on to another position of public service," Canady said in a statement.

Canady has also served multiple terms in the Florida House of Representatives and in the U.S. Congress.

He is married to current state Representative Jennifer Houghton Canady (R-Lakeland). In recent years, he's faced calls to recuse himself as the court has reviewed issues related to legislation that Justice Canady's wife had backed.

