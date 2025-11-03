DeSantis: 28 stranded Floridians are back home after being rescued from Jamaica

The Florida Division of Emergency Management working with Jamaican officials has evacuated dozens of Floridians stranded in Jamaica during Hurricane Melissa.

Melissa made landfall in the island nation as a Category 5 storm, killing at least 50 and causing widespread destruction.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management began the evacuation mission Friday under the orders of Governor Ron DeSantis, which ended on Saturday.

In a post on X, DeSantis celebrated their safe homecoming, writing, "I am happy to report that just now, a rescue flight with 28 Floridians aboard has landed safely in Tampa. Great work everyone!"

On Thursday, I learned of Florida residents who were stranded in Jamaica in the wake of Hurricane Melissa, a category 5 storm. At my direction, @FLSERT and other state officials immediately went to work on a plan to get them home.



I am happy to report that just now, a rescue… — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) November 1, 2025

Lieutenant Governor Jay Collins was there to greet the returning Floridians and FDEM teams at Tampa International Airport. In a statement, Collins said, "Our state's strength is found in our people, and today that strength is on full display."

This is not the first time that Governor Ron DeSantis has ordered the state to rescue Americans overseas.

He also ordered the state to rescue people in Haiti after the political coup in 2024, and in Israel in 2023 and 2025, amidst the ongoing Israel-Hamas War and Iran-Israel War.

Florida Division of Emergency Management / Jay Collins Facebook / Jay Collins Facebook A woman embraces Lieutenant Governor Jay Collins after being rescued from Jamaica.

DeSantis has talked about his passion for these types of missions, not only as a veteran, but as a leader who needs to be able to respond quickly during and after hurricanes in Florida.

Describing Florida's hurricane response in Sarasota last month he said, "You've got people at all levels. You got people in local law enforcement. You got people in local emergency management. You got, charities that get involved in this, the school system, all of this across the board. We really do a good job of coming together as a state, and that's just the culture that has been created here over the years."

So far, Florida has not been hit with a hurricane yet this season. The Atlantic hurricane season officially ends Nov. 30.

Here are a few ways you can help the people of Jamaica as a Central Floridian:

