Thousands of Floridians set to lose work waivers for SNAP, starting Nov. 1

Amid distress over food benefits being frozen by the government shutdown, thousands of Floridians could lose their SNAP eligibility more permanently, too.

As part of the Big, Beautiful Bill Act earlier this year, federal lawmakers eliminated work waivers for some vulnerable groups, including veterans, homeless people, aging adults and parents with kids over 14 years old.

Starting on Saturday, the USDA Food and Nutrition Service will begin monitoring state agencies' compliance with the rule change, according to the Florida Department of Children and Families.

Thousands of Floridians set to lose SNAP work waivers

More than 180,000 Floridians are slated to lose their exemptions from mandatory work requirements under SNAP.

Non-exempt beneficiaries are considered able-bodied adults without dependents (ABAWDs) and will be required to work at least 20 hours a week to remain eligible for food assistance.

According to an internal memo (see below) sent to lawmakers by the Florida Department of Children and Families, the largest group impacted by the federal rule change is homeless people.

More than 90,000 people living without housing will be subject to new work requirements to remain on SNAP. That's followed by around 55,000 adults ages 55 to 64 who previously qualified for waivers and more than 30,000 parents with kids over 14 years old who also must start working to receive food benefits.

Work exemptions will remain in place for people who are pregnant or those with a physical or mental disability.

Florida lawmakers respond to rule change

This month, at a Florida House Human Services Subcommittee, Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando, raised concerns about the lack of public awareness about the sunsetting of SNAP work waivers for most people.

"Are there efforts being made to educate this population to be aware of this? Because I am concerned that if you don't know, you might lose your benefits without having an idea that you're supposed to now reach new requirements," Eskamani said during the Oct. 8 meeting.

Bridget Royster, assistant secretary for economic self-sufficiency at the Florida Department of Children and Families, which administers SNAP benefits, said the state will notify beneficiaries during their periodic eligibility check-ins, also known as recertification.

"As these individuals come back in for their recertification, that interview will be conducted where they would be labeled as the ABAWD…and their responsibilities…to participate in work activities would be outlined in that notice as well," Royster said.

Sky Beard, the Florida director of No Kid Hungry, said that the implementation date of Nov. 1 has caught some states by surprise. When federal lawmakers passed the eligibility changes this year, it wasn't clear when the policy change would start being enforced.

"The date kind of came on quick for a lot of states and the Department [of Children and Families] has, you know, a big challenge ahead of it to make sure that its staff are trained and IT systems are updated to really implement some of these new changes," Beard said.

As of Wednesday evening, a spokesperson for DCF did not respond to questions about the imminent changes to SNAP waivers and whether the agency is bracing for an increased administrative load.

