New billboards target Florida in calling for the release of all Jeffrey Epstein files

The national anti-trafficking coalition World Without Exploitation announced Tuesday it is expanding its "Courage Is Contagious" campaign into Florida, placing new billboards in Miami, West Palm Beach, and Stuart to press for the full release of files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The campaign's messages say "Hundreds of Florida Girls Were Abused By Jeffrey Epstein" and "Courage is Contagious: Release ALL The Epstein Files," underscoring the organization's focus on transparency and justice for survivors of the convicted sex offender. Similar billboard placements were done in Colorado, Illinois, and Louisiana.

Lauren Hersh, National Director of World Without Exploitation, said placing billboards in Florida is significant given the state's prominence in the notorious sex trafficking case.

"Sadly, so much of Epstein's trafficking and abuse took place here in the Sunshine State," Hersh said. "But, they also say sunshine is the greatest disinfectant."

"So we hope our local elected officials courageously stand with the survivors and the American people, who need transparency and deserve justice," said Hersh.

"This isn't about the bold names dominating headlines —like Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell or their accomplices," she added. "Rather, this moment belongs to these brave survivors demanding justice and access to the information that's haunted their lives for decades."

Liz Stein, an Epstein-Maxwell survivor, said the Epstein case is "not a political issue, but rather a crime."

"Those of us directly impacted and harmed by the crimes of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell deserve justice and for the world to know our story," said Stein. "It's time for real accountability and true transparency."

"I hope our elected leaders show the courage to stand with survivors and join the call for the full release of the Epstein Files," she said.

The Epstein case attracted global attention because of Epstein and Maxwell's links to famous people, including royals, presidents and billionaires. It also led to some of the biggest conspiracy theories animating Trump's base.

Epstein was arrested in July 2019 on federal sex trafficking charges after federal prosecutors in New York concluded they weren't bound by the terms of an earlier non-prosecution deal. The following month, prison guards found Epstein dead in his cell at a federal jail in New York City. Investigators conclude he killed himself.

The push for release of the Epstein files in Congress is part of a broader set of demands issued by survivors during a "Stand With Survivors Rally" hosted by World Without Exploitation last month in Washington D.C.

They want the release of every document in FBI possession, authorities to commit to "a real truth-seeking mission centered on facts" and oppose any pardon, leniency, or special treatment for Maxwell.

In Congress, there is intense pressure to release the Epstein files. Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, defying GOP leadership, has been gathering signatures on a petition to trigger a vote on legislation that would force the release of federal files on Jeffrey Epstein.

And he's just one name away from succeeding.

But U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson has refused to seat newly elected Democrat Adelita Grijalva, of Arizona.

Grijalva has said she'll sign Massie's petition once she takes office, providing the Kentucky congressman with the 218 signatures needed to trigger a vote.

Democrats say Johnson is stalling on Grijalva's swearing-in, as well as on bringing the House back to Washington, because he wants to push off any Epstein vote.

Johnson rejected that accusation during a recent appearance on C-SPAN.

"This has zero to do with Epstein," Johnson said.

