© 2025 | WUWF Public Media
11000 University Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32514
850 474-2787
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Brightline looks for South Florida commuters to return

WLRN Public Media | By Tom Hudson
Published October 23, 2025 at 10:06 AM CDT
Pedestrians wait to cross while a Brightline train heads north at the intersection of 20th Street and Miami Avenue in Miami on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025.
Pedro Portal
/
Miami Herald
Pedestrians wait to cross while a Brightline train heads north at the intersection of 20th Street and Miami Avenue in Miami on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025.

Brightline ran fewer trains in September as the passenger rail service prepared for schedule changes that took effect earlier this month. Despite the drop in departures, Brightline saw an increase in both short and long haul passengers last month who paid higher average fares than they did in August.

Total revenue for Brightline continues to be driven by ferrying passengers between Orlando and South Florida. Since opening its tracks to central Florida in 2023, Brightline has been shifting its focus to these higher paying travelers. That concentration has led to double-digital growth of its long haul passenger revenue, but sales of shorter trips have dropped so far this year compared to a year ago.

The average short haul fare fell 7% in September versus last September. That may have helped boost passenger counts for Brightline's SMART service, which is the train's basic passenger level.

Total revenue for the service is up 13% year-to-date through the end of September, according to Brightline's last monthly financial report filed for bondholders.

The company repositioned itself for longer trip passengers when it stopped selling commuter pass packages for a year. It brought back a commuter pricing strategy this spring in hopes of bringing back and growing passengers who ride only between its five stops in South Florida. The number of commuter rides using its commuter passes has almost doubled since reintroducing them in May to almost 18,000. That remains less the half the number of rides before Brightline ended the pricing.

"We plan to restore the commuter business to historic levels over the next several months," Brightline wrote in its September revenue and ridership report.

Brightline launched a new pricing strategy for South Florida passengers in September. The most expensive fares are during morning and afternoon trains, and special trains during Miami Heat and Miami Dolphin games. Peak fares top out at $39. The most expensive off-peak fare is $19. "We believe the change to fixed 'peak' and 'off-peak' pricing structure will prove attractive for frequent short distance customers," said Brightline.

READ MORE: Feds release Brightline safety funding to address 'unnecessary danger'

The service also overhauled its schedule earlier this month in hopes of accommodating more short distance riders. It is running trains about every half hour during weekday mornings and afternoons. The changes are part of a network optimization plan Brightline hopes will lead to higher revenue. Sixteen trains are dedicated to its South Florida service. It also introduced new services to its Premium-class fares. The number of passengers willing to pay up for the extra service level has been falling compared to a year earlier.

"We implemented fee and Premium offering changes in early October that we expect will be revenue positive going forward," wrote Brightline in its update to lenders.

Brightline has yet to make an operating profit. It lost $70.6 million in the first six months of the year, which is an improvement from its operating losses over the same time period in 2024.

Its long-term debt increased slightly to $2.2 billion.

The train line continues looking for investors. For months, it has said it is actively pursuing selling a "substantial" part of the company.

Copyright 2025 WLRN
Tags
Florida News transportation
Tom Hudson
In a journalism career covering news from high global finance to neighborhood infrastructure, Tom Hudson is the Vice President of News and Special Correspondent for WLRN. He hosts and produces the Sunshine Economy and anchors the Florida Roundup in addition to leading the organization's news engagement strategy.Hudson was most recently the co-anchor and managing editor of Nightly Business Report on Public Television. In that position Hudson reported on topics such as Federal Reserve interest rate policy, agriculture and global trade. Prior to co-anchoring NBR, he was host and managing editor of the nationally syndicated financial television program “First Business.” He overhauled the existing program leading to a 20 percent increase in distribution in his first year with the program.Tom also reported and anchored market coverage for the groundbreaking web-based financial news service, WebFN. Beginning in 2001, WebFN was among the first live online streaming video outlets. While there he reported regularly from the Chicago Board Options Exchange, Chicago Board of Trade and the CME. Additionally, he created original business news and information programming for the investor channel of a large e-brokerage firm distributed to six large market CBS Radio stations. Before his jump to television and broadband, Tom co-anchored morning drive for the former all-news, heritage 50kw WMAQ-AM/Chicago. He spent the better part of a decade in general news as anchor, reporter, manager and talk show host in several markets covering a wide variety of stories and topics.He has served as a member of the adjunct faculty in the Journalism Department of Columbia College Chicago and has been a frequent guest on other TV and radio programs as well as a guest speaker at universities on communications, journalism and business.Tom writes a weekly column for the Miami Herald and the McClatchy-Tribune News Service. He appears regularly on KNX-AM/Los Angeles and WBBM-AM/Chicago for commentary on the economy and investment markets.While Tom was co-anchoring and managing NBR, the program was awarded the 2012 Program of Excellence Award by American Public Television. Tom also has been awarded two National Press Foundation fellowships including one for the Wharton Seminars for Business Journalists in 2006. He graduated Phi Beta Kappa from the University of Iowa and is the recipient of several professional honors and awards for his work in journalism.He is married with two boys who tend to wake up early on the weekends.