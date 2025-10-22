FAA restricts flights around Mar-a-Lago, whether Trump is in town or not

The Federal Aviation Administration issued new restrictions on flights near President Donald Trump's club, Mar-a-Lago — even when he's not in town.

In a bulletin dated Oct. 20, no flights are allowed to come through a roughly one mile radius around Mar-a-Lago, according to the FAA's temporary flight restrictions page .

That radius will expand between 10 to 30 nautical miles — slightly more than a land mile — around Palm Beach International airport when Trump does come to town, according to District 2 Commissioner Gregg Weiss , whose district includes the airport and surrounding neighborhoods.

The FAA restrictions are in place through October 2026.

PBI, which sits less than three miles west of the club, will be most affected by the restrictions as it is the closest airport to Mar-a-Lago. The airport sees more than eight million passengers come through each year.

During a county commission meeting on Tuesday, Weiss said neighborhoods north of the airport in West Palm Beach will notice the difference.

"All traffic's going to be headed to the north so you'll be, I guess, hearing, potentially seeing, that traffic that you might not have seen in the past or knew about," Weiss said.

The commissioner also said to expect more delays at PBI during Palm Beach's upcoming winter travel season.

The airport expects increased noise complaints.

"Surrounding communities located to the north of PBI's primary east-west runway should be aware that they may see increased air traffic. Increased use of the crosswind runway is also anticipated," Rebeca Krogman, spokesperson for PBI, wrote in a statement to WLRN.

"As a result, we do anticipate increased inquiries about noise and flight operations due to the change in procedures," Krogman continued.

Since starting his second term in January, Trump has made 11 trips to the so-called Winter White House on Palm Beach.

During his first term, Trump visited Mar-a-Lago 134 times, according to the liberal-leaning nonprofit, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington .

