Florida Democrats launch 'Seen, Heard, and Free' initiative to defend voting rights

The Florida Democratic Party and the Democratic Black Caucus of Florida on Tuesday announced the joint launch of the "Seen, Heard, and Free Day of Action," a new statewide initiative aimed at combating what they describe as "disenfranchisement, censorship, discrimination, and political attacks" across Florida.

The initiative serves as a clarion call to organize communities and protect fundamental rights, specifically in the context of ongoing national legal challenges to voting protections.

"The fight for freedom in Florida has always been inseparable from the fight for the ballot," said Armando R. Grundy-Gomes, State President of the Democratic Black Caucus of Florida, in a statement.

"Today, as the Supreme Court of the United States hears a case that could dismantle what remains of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, a cornerstone of racial justice and the very law that made democracy real for Black Americans, we must face the truth: our freedoms are once again on trial," Grundy-Gomes said.

The "Day of Action" also honors the birthday of George Floyd and aims to highlight the sacrifices made by Black Floridians to expand voting rights throughout history.

Floyd was murdered on May 25, 2020, when then Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin used his knee on to pin the Black man to the pavement for 9 1/2 minutes in a case that sparked protests around the world and a national reckoning with racism and police brutality.

In a statement, Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried outlined the party's broader commitment, saying that the action is meant to remind constituents of their value.

"On October 14, we're reminding Floridians: you matter, and you are worth fighting for," said Fried.

She added that "Florida Democrats are fighting for affordable living, quality healthcare, and dignity for every person and family in our state, including immigrants."

The initiative involves year-round activities across the state, including community canvasses, voter registration drives, and public education forums, with the ultimate goal of ensuring every Floridian is "truly seen, heard, and free."

